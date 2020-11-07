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FRA GARÍ, La leyenda - Montserrat
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17 views • November 07, 2020
La leyenda de Fra Garí (ermitaño de la montaña de Montserrat en el siglo IX) es un cuento fantástico que, según la tradición católica, nos habla del primer milagro de la virgen de Montserrat (la Moreneta). Octavi Piulats nos interpreta aquí la leyenda en clave simbólica y espiritual y se revela a Fra Garí como el arquetipo del carácter catalán. En clave hermética, la leyenda de Fra Garí es la historia de un Trabajo Interior en relación a una Montaña Sagrada: Monserrat.
publicado en:
http://iniciacionamontserrat.wordpress.com/
Con Octavi Piulats
https://octavipiulats.com/
Un reportaje de Alicia Ninou
https://timefortruth.es/
publicado en:
http://iniciacionamontserrat.wordpress.com/
Con Octavi Piulats
https://octavipiulats.com/
Un reportaje de Alicia Ninou
https://timefortruth.es/
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