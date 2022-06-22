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YOUR BODY BELONGS TO THE GOVERNMENT (THE LAW SAYS SO!)
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy Hall
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy HallCheckmark Icon
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60 views • June 22, 2022

Jun 21, 2022


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ABOUT THE HEALTHY AMERICAN:

Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight it.


ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL

At the helm of Truth & Freedom.

Educator, encourager and activist.

BA in Political Science

Master's in International Policy

Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine

30+ years as educator and consultant

Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight tyranny.

Teaching about your rights and the laws that protect them.

Promoting human rights, civil rights, animal welfare and natural healthy living.

www.thehealthyamerican.org

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