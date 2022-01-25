BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AZ Election Machines Were Not Certified as Required By Law! #Nullify2020
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2287 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
120 views • January 25, 2022
a Law that has been broken here in Arizona which makes ever vote in AZ Illegal. This is irrefutable!

ARS 16-442 B. Machines or devices used at any election for federal, state or county offices may only be certified for use in this state and may only be used in this state if they comply with the help America vote act of 2002 and if those machines or devices have been tested and approved by a laboratory that is accredited pursuant to the help America vote act of 2002.

This is not even debateable. This is one hundred percent proveable. The proof was presented at the Pima County, AZ Hearings on December 13, 2021.

The machines were not accredited, nor were the Certificates of Accredidation valid as they were not signed by the lawful person who was supposed to sign the Certificates.

The Certificates were expired at the time of the 2020 election as well.

We have grounds to Nullify 2020 based on this alone! We should do it!

Find out more on how you can help this movement to Nullify 2020 at Nullify2020.org.

AZ State Constitution Article 7.7 states:

In all elections held by the people in this state, the person, or persons, receiving the highest number of LEGAL votes shall be declared elected.

It is time for our Legislators to honor their Oath of Office and Nullify the 2020 Election.

Here is a link to the Law.

https://www.azleg.gov/viewdocument/?docName=https://www.azleg.gov/ars/16/00442.htm

**Production Note: Upon further review, Senator Townsend appears to be wrong about the SOS role in her statement at the end. She read the word "may" in D. But it appears she skimmed through the passage directly.

"The secretary of state may revoke the certification of any voting system... etc."

There was no certification to revoke here in the first place.

A link to the AZ Audit Report may be found here:

https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/audit
Keywords
arizona2020senate hearingviolationsnullifydecertifyelection laws
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Grassroots resistance blocks $68 billion in AI data center projects during second quarter

Grassroots resistance blocks $68 billion in AI data center projects during second quarter

Willow Tohi
The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

Mike Adams
Trump Gets AI Right: Don&#8217;t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Trump Gets AI Right: Don’t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Mike Adams
Macron fires back at Trump over AI map claiming French islands as U.S. territory

Macron fires back at Trump over AI map claiming French islands as U.S. territory

Cassie B.
Pentagon Database Omits Two U.S. Service Member Deaths in Middle East, Report Says

Pentagon Database Omits Two U.S. Service Member Deaths in Middle East, Report Says

Garrison Vance
Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy