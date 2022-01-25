AZ Election Machines Were Not Certified as Required By Law! #Nullify2020

a Law that has been broken here in Arizona which makes ever vote in AZ Illegal. This is irrefutable!ARS 16-442 B. Machines or devices used at any election for federal, state or county offices may only be certified for use in this state and may only be used in this state if they comply with the help America vote act of 2002 and if those machines or devices have been tested and approved by a laboratory that is accredited pursuant to the help America vote act of 2002.This is not even debateable. This is one hundred percent proveable. The proof was presented at the Pima County, AZ Hearings on December 13, 2021.The machines were not accredited, nor were the Certificates of Accredidation valid as they were not signed by the lawful person who was supposed to sign the Certificates.The Certificates were expired at the time of the 2020 election as well.We have grounds to Nullify 2020 based on this alone! We should do it!Find out more on how you can help this movement to Nullify 2020 at Nullify2020.org.AZ State Constitution Article 7.7 states:In all elections held by the people in this state, the person, or persons, receiving the highest number of LEGAL votes shall be declared elected.It is time for our Legislators to honor their Oath of Office and Nullify the 2020 Election.Here is a link to the Law.**Production Note: Upon further review, Senator Townsend appears to be wrong about the SOS role in her statement at the end. She read the word "may" in D. But it appears she skimmed through the passage directly."The secretary of state may revoke the certification of any voting system... etc."There was no certification to revoke here in the first place.A link to the AZ Audit Report may be found here: