BREAKING RI: 2 dead, several injured in shooting at Pawtucket, Rhode Island ice rink during high school hockey game Monday afternoon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1349 followers
1
177 views • 1 day ago

Update:  Police have identified the shooter who killed two at a Rhode Island high school hockey game — an old transgender bleached hair covered in Nazi tattoos. Police have identified the shooter who killed two at a Rhode Island high school hockey game as Robert Dorgan — a transgender covered in Nazi tattoos.

The things you find in America.

Judging by his social media posts he was a supporter of the current administration, especially on the issue of immigration.

BREAKING: 2 dead, several injured in shooting at Pawtucket, Rhode Island ice rink during high school hockey game Monday afternoon. Shooter is “down,” per law enforcement official briefed on the matter.

According to the mayor’s office, a young girl was among the dead in the shooting at Dennis Lynch Arena. Four others were wounded, some with extremely serious injuries. The suspect is dead, and police say they are not searching for anyone else.

According to CNN, two people were killed and three others injured in a targeted shooting at a Rhode Island hockey arena, reportedly tied to a family dispute.

Officials say the gunman was targeting relatives and later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A young girl was among the dead.

Added Update later:   A shooting occurred at a school hockey match in the USA at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena during a game between the teams "Coventry" and "Blackstone Valley". Two people, including the attacker, were killed.

A man killed his wife, injured three children, and then committed suicide.

