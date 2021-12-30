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Mass murderer Fauci, mass murderers at the CDC, FDA and Britain's MHRA, mass murderers Whitty, Johnson, Hancock, Javid. This is what you have done you heartless psychopaths. David Icke
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370 views • December 30, 2021
Dec. 29, 2021. David Icke.
All causes of death have gone up since the Covid scamdemic vaccine rollout. Astrazeneca Clinical Trial participant with adverse reaction can't get data, medical care and others can't either.
All causes of death have gone up since the Covid scamdemic vaccine rollout. Astrazeneca Clinical Trial participant with adverse reaction can't get data, medical care and others can't either.
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