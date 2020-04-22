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PROPHECY UPDATE APR 22, 2020 - COVID 19 IS USED FOR A PURPOSE
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33 views • April 22, 2020
Pastor Andrew talks about that the Covid 19 is used for the purpose to bring in the New World Order, a One World Government , a One World Currency and a One World Religion. The people behind the scenes are manipulating the world and preparing the way for the coming world ruler, the Antichrist.
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