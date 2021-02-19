© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Harry Vox @ Press TV - THE DEBATE June 4 2020 - RIOTS - Banned on YouTube
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • February 19, 2021
Original: https://archive.org/details/harry-vox-presstv-us-riots
by Harry Vox - www.voxnews.com
Publication date 2020-06-04
Sign up for the notification for Vox’s webcasts at www.voxnews.com
Support Harry Vox's work at:
Patreon: www.patreon.com/harryvox
PayPal: www.paypal.me/harryvox
Harry Vox discusses the riots sweeping America and the world. It is US/Israeli intelligence behind the riots and the riots are designed to usher in marshal law and a new authoritarian system run by the billionaire banking families through their plutocratic/technocratic layers of administrative control. Harry Vox make the case that the Washington DC political establishment is little more than spies in service to Israel. The Foundation for Defense of Democracies is an Israeli Intelligence operation disguised as a think tank and it is through this and other such Israeli Intelligence run think tanks that they are able to pay off US politicians and steer public policy in a direction favorable to their financial holdings
by Harry Vox - www.voxnews.com
Publication date 2020-06-04
Sign up for the notification for Vox’s webcasts at www.voxnews.com
Support Harry Vox's work at:
Patreon: www.patreon.com/harryvox
PayPal: www.paypal.me/harryvox
Harry Vox discusses the riots sweeping America and the world. It is US/Israeli intelligence behind the riots and the riots are designed to usher in marshal law and a new authoritarian system run by the billionaire banking families through their plutocratic/technocratic layers of administrative control. Harry Vox make the case that the Washington DC political establishment is little more than spies in service to Israel. The Foundation for Defense of Democracies is an Israeli Intelligence operation disguised as a think tank and it is through this and other such Israeli Intelligence run think tanks that they are able to pay off US politicians and steer public policy in a direction favorable to their financial holdings
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.