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Court-Mandated Vaxx For Children: 11 Year Old Vaccinated Against Mother's Will
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10 views • March 10, 2022
Trudeau has destroyed the Canadian Freedom Convoy and reinforced Covid tyranny, as careless conservatives in America fail to recognize similar threats. Leslie Angeles joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to expose how her daughter was court-ordered to receive the bioweapon injection against her will. The details of Leslie’s case are horrifying, and similar instances are happening across the globe, all while the paid-for vaxx shill media drive focus to the war in Ukraine, instead of the genocide at home.
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