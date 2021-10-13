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Prophetic Word - End Times - Choose Wisely
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Read Bible verses:
Isaiah 45:5
Isaiah 46:9,10
John 1
John 3:16
John 8:44
John 18:36
Genesis 1:27
2 Tim 4:3
Matt 7: 8, 13, 23
Matt 11:28
Matt 24:12
Matt 25:2
1 John 5:19
Psalm 23
Psalm 139:13
Jer 29:11
Isaiah 45:5
Isaiah 46:9,10
John 1
John 3:16
John 8:44
John 18:36
Genesis 1:27
2 Tim 4:3
Matt 7: 8, 13, 23
Matt 11:28
Matt 24:12
Matt 25:2
1 John 5:19
Psalm 23
Psalm 139:13
Jer 29:11
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