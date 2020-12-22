© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Globalists and China: Subverting Economy, Education, Health and Government
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • December 22, 2020
Globalists and Communist China are working together to subvert America, Liberty Sentinel chief Alex Newman tells Curtis Bowers, creator of the hit films Agenda and Agenda 2.
This war on America includes subversion of the U.S. economy, education, health and government, the two discussed.
If successful, the consequences of this effort to destroy liberty in America will be disastrous. However, God may have other plans.
Finally, Bowers and Newman explain the importance of following God, trusting Him, and relying on Him fully in these incredible times!
This war on America includes subversion of the U.S. economy, education, health and government, the two discussed.
If successful, the consequences of this effort to destroy liberty in America will be disastrous. However, God may have other plans.
Finally, Bowers and Newman explain the importance of following God, trusting Him, and relying on Him fully in these incredible times!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.