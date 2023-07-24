⚡️On the morning of July 24, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with two unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted.

By means of electronic warfare, two Ukrainian UAVs were suppressed and crashed.

According to TASS, citing emergency services, fragments of a drone were found at one of the sites of the alleged attack and another drone hit a high-rise business center on Likhachev Street in Moscow.

➡️Traffic along Komsomolsky Prospekt has been blocked in both directions.

➡️There were no serious damages and no casualties. All operational services are working on the spot.

⚡️In Crimea, 11 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down by air defense forces and suppressed by electronic warfare means - Aksenov

According to the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, there was a hit in an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy district. Also, UAV debris damaged a private house in the Kirovsky district.

All specialized services work locally. No casualties have been reported yet.