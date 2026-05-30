China keeps humanoid robots on a tight leash - no fear of Terminator uprising here

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China keeps humanoid robots on a tight leash — no Terminator uprising here
A new national digital ID system gives every humanoid robot a unique 29-digit code, tracking them from assembly to recycling.
With over 28,000 robots already registered, the platform prevents defects from slipping through, enables recalls, and makes one thing crystal clear: your robot won’t go rogue — everything is monitored and fully under control.