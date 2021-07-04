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Vaccine Passport Red Line
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171 views • July 04, 2021
In a major win against the globalist vaccine agenda, Orange County residents stopped vaccine passports from being rolled out in their district. Hundreds of angry residents convinced the county supervisors to stop discrimination against people based on their vaccination status. In 17 states outside of California, brave Governors have outlawed vaccine passports completely: The only reason these programs were stopped was because the citizens pushed back.
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