X22 REPORT Ep. 2829b - The [DS] Knew This Day Would Come, Do You See It Now, The Year Of The Boomerang

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2829b - July 20, 2022
The [DS] Knew This Day Would Come, Do You See It Now, The Year Of The BoomerangThe patriots have all the leverage, the [DS] knew that this day was coming and they knew that they were going to have to deploy every asset possible. This is the year of the boomerang.
This is not about a 4 year election, this is about throwing off a tyrannical government that is not working for the people. This is being done without bloodshed, without a civil war. Trump and the patriots are chipping away at their system and exposing it at the same time.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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