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When Inferior Stalking Beta Males like "Steele Wasp" get put BACK in the Monkey 🐵 Cage by their Handler LOL
Brian Solonge
Brian Solonge
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343 views • September 29, 2020
(SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM TO SEE THE LINKS THAT THE APE NIGGER SENT ME IN EMAIL)

THESE ARE LINKS THAT I FOUND COUNTERING THE ARGUMENT THAT IS AS SUPER SERIOUS AS THE MEDIA,"EXPERTS"AND POLITICIANS CLAIM IT TO BE:

Evidence that Corona Virus deathtoll is inaccurate and in some cases fraudulent.
__________________________________________
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/04/24/fact-check-medicare-hospitals-paid-more-covid-19-patients-coronavirus/3000638001/

https://www.fox6now.com/news/questions-raised-over-accuracy-of-us-coronavirus-death-toll.amp

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/birx-says-government-is-classifying-all-deaths-of-patients-with-coronavirus-as-covid-19-deaths-regardless-of-cause

Proof of top leading causes of death
__________________________________________
https://www.google.com/search?q=leading+causes+of+death&;oq=leading+causes+of+death&aqs=chrome..69i57j0j69i60j0i131i433j0l3j0i131i433.20907j0j4&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8

https://www.worldometers.info/ (scroll down to Health section and particularly look at the abortion meter lol)

Opinions and evidence that Corona Virus is being overhyped.
_________________________________________
https://theglobepost.com/2020/06/30/coronavirus-pandemic-pew/

https://www.reddit.com/r/China_Flu/comments/g8tklv/i_was_right_about_the_virus_being/

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/apr/28/coronavirus-hype-biggest-political-hoax-in-history/

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&;source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.skyparkpfc.com/images/Senior%2520Living%252034%2520Coronavirus.pdf&;ved=2ahUKEwiLrtzwnY3sAhXFmeAKHSljB7cQFjAOegQIBRAB&usg=AOvVaw38GtBOQzEOCGwdl6n0pkET

https://www.publicopiniononline.com/story/opinion/2020/03/19/coronavirus-still-think-covid-19-being-overhyped-dwight-weidman/2874667001/

LINKS FROM THE SEXUALLY SUSPECT STALKING ASS APE NIGGER:

https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.washingtonpost.com%2Fhistory%2F2020%2F04%2F27%2Fhart-island-mass-grave-coronavirus-burials%2F%3Akhd_xLoAmpee92_w33stusdyf04&;cuid=5535764

https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nytimes.com%2F2020%2F04%2F29%2Fnyregion%2Fbodies-brooklyn-funeral-home-coronavirus.html%3AjfY77EtT8x2_4AU13n91MZbd4po&;cuid=5535764

https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftime.com%2F5812569%2Fcovid-19-new-york-morgues%2F%3AzYikcV1IJ0455ouT2ltuBOzMtxE&;cuid=5535764

https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fgothamist.com%2Fnews%2Fhispanics-blacks-covid-19-nyc-planning-coronavirus%3AJ8lKGRse5IVmI88NnEhvcneF0V0&;cuid=5535764

https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.sky.com%2Fstory%2Fcoronavirus-warning-from-italy-effects-of-covid-19-could-be-worse-than-first-thought-12027348%3AgGYdHZKswk2SjoK72iXVQeL27xY&;cuid=5535764

https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theatlantic.com%2Fhealth%2Farchive%2F2020%2F08%2Flong-haulers-covid-19-recognition-support-groups-symptoms%2F615382%2F%3Futm_source%3Dpocket-newtab%3AO8H19iKxpyEpFfvG_1mU2TkEnjo&;cuid=5535764

https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.medicalnewstoday.com%2Farticles%2Fis-there-more-than-one-strain-of-the-new-coronavirus%23Researchers-find-mutations%3AM-VMeTvsrvkc01ixQsNERPZUljI&;cuid=5535764

https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.scientificamerican.com%2Farticle%2Fsecond-coronavirus-strain-may-be-more-infectious-but-some-scientists-are-skeptical%2F%3ALljPUzE1xbQrszwOHt8KV2eJ0YA&;cuid=5535764

https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nature.com%2Farticles%2Fd41586-020-02544-6%3Aa3_Pcrx6AiAeUu0QjOK6dUU-E2U&;cuid=5535764

https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cbsnews.com%2Fnews%2Fcovid-reinfection-hong-kong-man-different-strain%2F%3AjEtFZsDXcclANSTEiAIl2tG0-G8&;cuid=5535764

https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmedium.com%2Fmicrobial-instincts%2Fthe-mutations-that-caused-covid-19-reinfection-explained-b05c83f8a2ba%3AXDBOq-L1WEkpuEbHTebBfExqWCw&;cuid=5535764

https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.statnews.com%2F2020%2F08%2F28%2Fcovid-19-reinfection-implications%2F%3AXscQRnFnqmRI0mA-ef0oj9ybSgo&;cuid=5535764

https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmedicalxpress.com%2Fnews%2F2020-09-mask-immunity-covid-viral-dose.html%3AaYHA5HR9qpd_3pn2q63RAjcyzeg&;cuid=5535764

https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nytimes.com%2F2020%2F09%2F08%2Fhealth%2Fcovid-masks-immunity.html%3ALUxS9qLrm4tPAB4wOdJ5-5xqvl4&;cuid=5535764

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/how-does-weather-affect-covid-19#Temperature
Keywords
monkeystalkerdegeneratebeta maleobsession
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