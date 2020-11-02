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SUNDAY - NOVEMBER 1, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2172388473
The FBI that kept one Hunter Biden laptop secret for a year and another secret for months is very concerned about a humorous Trump caravan that surrounded the Biden-Harris bus on the I-35 in Texas. They are so concerned that they are investigating them. The media is calling the Trump train trolling dangerous. There was one minor fender bender caused by a Democrat trying to push a larger Trump truck out of its lane or from behind the bus. EP 2176-6PM Corrupt FBI That Hid Hunter's Laptop Is Investigating Trolling of Biden-Harris Bus By Trump Supporters https://bit.ly/3mF8L1a
SPECIAL GUEST: John Guandolo is the President and Founder of Understanding The Threat, the only organization in the nation which provides a detailed assessment of the enemy threat in your local area, provides law enforcement investigative solutions, and creates state level counter-insurgency strategies to identify, dismantle and defeat the jihadi network in your area." He is the author of the book, Raising a Jihadi Generation. The book may be purchased at his website at www.understandingthethreat.com or Amazon.com and is also available in major book stores.
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