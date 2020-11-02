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EP 2176-6PM Corrupt FBI That Hid Hunter's Laptop Is Investigating Trolling of Biden-Harris Bus By Trump Supporters
The Pete Santilli Show
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39 views • November 02, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2176-6PM
SUNDAY - NOVEMBER 1, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2172388473 

The FBI that kept one Hunter Biden laptop secret for a year and another secret for months is very concerned about a humorous Trump caravan that surrounded the Biden-Harris bus on the I-35 in Texas. They are so concerned that they are investigating them.  The media is calling the Trump train trolling dangerous. There was one minor fender bender caused by a Democrat trying to push a larger Trump truck out of its lane or from behind the bus.   EP 2176-6PM Corrupt FBI That Hid Hunter's Laptop Is Investigating Trolling of Biden-Harris Bus By Trump Supporters  https://bit.ly/3mF8L1a 
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