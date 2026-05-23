💥The Zionists continue their "ceasefire" in southern Lebanon.... ugh.. Not yet!

Adding, about negotiations:

NEW: Pakistan’s Field Marshal Assim Muneer has left Tehran



No breakthrough was reached.



Iran submitted one final response to the U.S. proposal, and if it is rejected, hostilities will likely resume.



@Middle_East_Spectator

Adding, Gulf of Hormuz, latest, satellite map was shown:

Iran controls Hormuz traffic as 240 ships queue for passage



➡️Satellite imagery shows approximately 240 vessels (zoom in on the photo) massed in the Persian Gulf at Iran's designated control boundary.



➡️The IRGC Navy announced 25 ships — tankers, container vessels and other commercial traffic — transited the strait in the past 24 hours after obtaining Iranian authorization and escort.



➡️In its statement, the IRGC said it maintains "firm and intelligent control" over Hormuz to ensure global trade continuity, despite what it called "insecurity caused by the aggression of the terrorist US army."