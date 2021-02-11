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Free Course and Guidebook:https://bit.ly/UniversalAntidoteCourse
Full Interview with Dave the Missionary from The Universal Antidote documentary. Dave has spent over 13 years in Africa doing missionary work in some of the poorest regions. He describes his use of chlorine dioxide (MMS) and the amazing results with Malaria, Typhoid, Skin Diseases, HIV, and more.