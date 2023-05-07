Ukrainian SBU (Gestapo) Takes Away Metropolitan Onufriy Patriarch Christian Russian Orthodox Priest - who Has Been Under House Arrest for Weeks.

True Nazism being shown - Cynthia
Ukrainian SBU takes away Metropolitan Onufriy who has been under house arrest for weeks.
Ukrainian Nazis gathered to shout their hate and demand the Patriarch to be put against a wall or used for exchange with Azov prisoners.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.