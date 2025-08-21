BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Global Financial Reset: The End of the Fed & IRS? - PREMIERE EPISODE
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
In this premiere episode of the Global Financial Reset, host John Michael Chambers is joined by retired Lt. Col. Tom Lennox and journalist Sean Morgan to break down the historic economic transition underway.


They delve into President Trump's moves to dismantle the Federal Reserve and IRS, the rollout of the Quantum Financial System (QFS), and what it means for your wealth. This broadcast provides a crucial history lesson on the Fed's corruption, a warning about the coming "Danger Zone," and actionable steps to not just survive, but thrive in the dawning Golden Age.


 Learn about reparations, gold-backed currency, and how to protect your assets at WealthCoachUniversity.com


fedglobal financial resetjohn michael chamberssean morgantom lennox
