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АМЕРИКАНСКИЕ ВРАЧИ ПЕРВОЙ ЛИНИИ ОБРАЩАЮТСЯ К АМЕРИКЕ!
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173 views • December 21, 2020
Врачи из организации «America’s Frontline Doctors» собрались на свой второй саммит белых халатов у Верховного Суда в г. Вашингтон, и выступили с обращением к гражданам Америки по поводу пандемии COVID-19. Они заверили, что причины для паники нет, что лечение от коронавируса есть и что оно эффективно. Они также рассказали о бесполезности масок и их опасности, и о том, что ПЦР-тест является фикцией и средством нагнетания страха. Оригинальное видео было удалено со всех основных новостных платформ и социальных сетей, включая YouTube, Tweeter и Facebook.
Сайт организации: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com
Сайт организации: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com
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