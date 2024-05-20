Create New Account
When Will The OT Saints Be Resurrected
Pastor Jack Ward
5/19/2024

When are the OT saints Resurrected?  At the end of the tribulation.  Will they be at the marriage and the marriage supper of the Lamb to His bride the church?  Let’s see….

 

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church

