Iran's video warning on the eve of Donald's promises to unleash hell - coordinates of Dimona NPP shown

Another video warning from Iran on the eve of Donald's promises to unleash hell. Khamenei enters the operations headquarters. On the screen, the Dimona nuclear power plant in Israel is depicted with its coordinates.

Adding, about photos shown:

The US Air Force bombed roads in the Isfahan province to hinder the access of Iranian military to the landing area of the downed F-15E pilot.

According to CNN, the published satellite images show about 28 characteristic craters, arranged in perfect lines along the roadways, not far from the place where the downed American pilot was rescued, and about 20 km from the runway, where American forces destroyed their aircraft.

Adding:

The Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on the petrochemical enterprise in Asaluyeh, which is part of the infrastructure of the South Pars gas field.

Earlier, the infrastructure of South Pars in Asaluyeh was subjected to strikes on March 18 - the target was a gas processing plant.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that these two facilities, "which together account for approximately 85% of Iran's oil and gas chemical exports, have been put out of action and are not functioning". According to him, the Israeli Defense Army has received orders to continue carrying out strikes on Iran's national infrastructure.