'Disinformation Dozen' Sue CORRUPT Media Outlets: Trusted News Initiative Run By Propaganda SHILLS

Stew Peters Show
July 21, 2023
In any populist movement grifters will spring up to make a quick buck.
Dr. Ben Tapper who was named as one of the Covid “Disinformation Dozen” joins Stew to discuss the cost of standing for truth.
The term “grifter” is rarely defined.
In short, a grifter is a person seeking to personally profit through fraud.
Sometimes it’s literal fraud, but a lot of it is more vague.
It’s a person who poses as a brave warrior for truth but is actually a coward.
It’s a person who fabricates problems so that they can milk donations from people.
It’s a person who promises big investigative scoops but never brings the receipts.
Dr. Tapper is not a grifter.
He first went viral for an appearance he made before the Omaha city council, where he opposed mask mandates.
Since then, Dr. Tapper has been censored, repeatedly.
However, Dr. Tapper and others are now fighting back and in June filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Trusted News Initiative, a partnership of major media outlets whose purpose was to impose narrative control and promote censorship of outlets besides themselves.
Recently, the Wall Street Journal reported that censoring the “Disinformation Dozen” actually cost American lives.
The government colluded with social media outlets and ordered them to censor.
This is a violation of the Sherman Act which concerns antitrust laws.
Elon Musk’s Twitter is now censoring Stew Peters and has permanently marked all of his tweets “sensitive”.
In June Stew’s Twitter account achieved 450 million impressions.
As of July he only has 1 million impressions.
This likely means Twitter will be locked down again close to the election and the WEF stooge Linda Yaccarino is doing exactly what she was hired to do.
Freedom fighters must continue to fight mass censorship.
