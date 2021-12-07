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PROOF CHRISTIANS AROUND DURING TIME OF ANTICHRIST!
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111 views • December 07, 2021
The REEL TRUTH behind Revelation 13:7, Daniel 7:21-25, 8:24 and 12:7. Some argue that believers are not around at the time of the final Antichrist (because they've been magically whisked up to heaven before this period of Great Trouble). But this reveals a very, very different picture!
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
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