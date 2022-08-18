Next Major Milestone Completed to Take America Back

Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver > www.DRSLikesGold.com <





My Pillow:

https://www.mypillow.com/otf

Promo code at check out: OTF

If you prefer to talk to a human: 1-800-654-4398





Help keep yourself healthy. ZStack - https://zstacklife.com/?ref=DANRADIOSTYLE Coupon Code: DANRADIOSTYLE





A couple prep examples, to get you thinking. ;)

MRE's (example of what I got): https://amzn.to/3MKhXhr

Ecoflow Battery Pack I have, in case the lights go out: https://amzn.to/3lH5VdM





As we keep moving down this road of freedom, we are beginning to see signs of improvement. We are seeing indications that we are starting to push them back. That they are not as strong as they like to think they are. Keep pushing forward. Keep uncovering their lies. Keep voting. We are winning and they are getting desparate.





Merchandise:

On the fringe (Dan Radiostyle): www.onthefringe.us





Thank you for your support.

GiveSendGo: https://givesendgo.com/G2AJW?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G2AJW

Donate $6.00 per month: https://buy.stripe.com/bIY28Lcs2cbh83S6or

Donate $17.00 per month: https://buy.stripe.com/9AQfZB3Vw6QXgAoaEG





Platforms I am on:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2

Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@OnTheFringe





Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it) : https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2

What I Used To Stop Smoking. Me, 21 years smoking (1+pk/day). Stopped cold turkey. Buy this, ONLY if you are serious and ready. : https://amzn.to/2TZKVlH





Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff

Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ

Peace&Love,

Dan RadioStyle