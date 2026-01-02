🤬 CIA used recycled Nazis & corrupt elites to mold Ukraine into ‘vanguard’ against Russia



Right after WWII the CIA didn’t hesitate to bring in former Nazis as assets, says writer and investigator Douglas Valentine.



🔊 Ukraine, with its postwar fascist networks, became fertile ground, he notes, where the CIA cultivated paramilitaries and bought off corrupt elites for 70 years, playing the long game.



NATO, in this view, provided the broader mission: to contain and ultimately cripple Russia, and Ukraine became the “cutting-edge vanguard of this effort.”



👉 By the time the 2014 coup ousted a pro-Russian government, Valentine says the infrastructure was already in place — security services, military contacts, private militias — ready to move against pro-Russian forces in Donbass.



“So, if you look at recent events in Ukraine, you have to see them in that context.”

Part of an interview from 2017.....



Source @geopolitics prime

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!