Finding Joy in Seeking: The Story of the Wise Men

This video discusses the journey of the Wise Men as found in the book of Matthew in the Bible. It explores Herod’s deception as he privately met with the Wise Men, his subtle plan to find the young child, and God's ways of protecting the innocent. The speaker also examines the reactions of the Wise Men upon locating the child they've been seeking: pure joy and worship. It goes into decoding the symbolism of gifts offered to the infant Jesus - gold, frankincense, and myrrh.



There's a deep emphasis on seeking God, His signs, and the joy of finding Him. The video concludes with a prayer and a call to widely share the word of God. It underscores the significance of spreading the precise understanding of the Christmas event.



00:00 Introduction

00:36 Herod's Deception

01:39 God's Protection and Herod's Trust

02:29 The Wise Men's Search and Discovery

03:54 The Star's Guidance and the Wise Men's Joy

05:01 The Word of God as Our Star

05:41 The Joy of Finding the Savior

07:15 The Gentiles' Gladness and Belief

09:05 The Wise Men's Worship and Gifts

10:19 The Act of Worship

10:44 Closing Prayer and Farewell

