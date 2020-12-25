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Merry Christmas ... well, I'm trying
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22 views • December 25, 2020
I hope you are surrounded by a large extended multi-generational family today.
If not, the separation is most likely due to the ones we let own our establishment rather than a flaw in how we tried to raise our children. Our actions did not cause the generational, thought gap, but our inaction allowed it to happen.
It is obviously hard for me to simply say "Merry Christmas" without seeing and mentioning the world that "THEY" destroyed.
I'll try again:
Merry Christmas
If not, the separation is most likely due to the ones we let own our establishment rather than a flaw in how we tried to raise our children. Our actions did not cause the generational, thought gap, but our inaction allowed it to happen.
It is obviously hard for me to simply say "Merry Christmas" without seeing and mentioning the world that "THEY" destroyed.
I'll try again:
Merry Christmas
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