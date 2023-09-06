Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Cosmic Puzzle: Navigating Clues from the Galactic Federation
channel image
Beyond Right
6 Subscribers
39 views
Published 21 hours ago

WHEN THE GALACTIC FEDERATION SUCCEEDS IN ACTIVATING OUR INTELLECT, WE AWAKEN DORMANT CODES WITHIN, CODES THAT CAN ALTER THE VERY FABRIC OF EXISTENCE ON OUR PLANE. IT'S AS IF THEY OPEN A VAST LIBRARY OF KNOWLEDGE, AND WE BECOME THE LIBRARIANS, SORTING THROUGH THE BOOKS OF UNDERSTANDING THEY'VE GIFTED US.



Keywords
ascensionspiritualitytruth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket