7.02 ASK Dr Glidden LIVE 619-431-0334
Ba'al Busters
Ba'al Busters
302 followers
43 views • 1 day ago

Today is my Daughter's 9th Birthday! She will be 9 at 5:05pm Pacific time. Want to send her a happy B Day message? [email protected]

Wednesdays 11am Pacific, 2pm Eastern Dr. Glidden is LIVE to answer your questions here on this channel.

Live Phone Line: 619-431-0334

Join Dr. Glidden's Membership site:

https://leavebigpharmabehind.com/?via=pgndhealth

Code: baalbusters for 50% Off

90 Essentials: https://eiffelhealth.com


Get My Book and More here:

https://SemperFryLLC.com

Pods & Exclusives AD-FREE! Just $5/mo

https://patreon.com/c/DisguisetheLimits

Daughter's Piggy Bank

https://givesendgo.com/BaalBusters

healthfitnesshomeopathynutrientsdr gliddendr peter gliddenwholisticnaturopathyroot causeallopathynatural remedybetter healthbaal bustersraw materialscurativemds and ndsfinding answersget informed
