Israel Bombs Gaza And Syria Killing 3 & Iran Says US Sabotage/Cyberattack Likely Behind 737 Downing

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:* * *Israeli warplanes hit GazaThree Said Killed in Israeli Strike on Iranian Base in SyriaAirstrikes kill at least 15 during ceasefire in northwestern SyriaUN says around 350,000 people have fled Syria's Idlib since 1 DecemberIran Investigating Possible Sabotage of Its Radar System That Led to Downing of Ukrainian Boeing: ReportState Department cancels two classified congressional briefings on Iran, embassy securityIran has a 'shockingly strong' war-crimes case against Trump over Soleimani's killing — and it could winZarif: Europeans sold out remnants of Iran deal to appease TrumpRouhani Opens Diplomatic Door For U.S, EU To Return To JCPOAUS Prepares To Cut All Military Aid If Iraq Asks Troops To LeaveIraq PM Backs Off Expelling US TroopsTrump Says U.S. Troops Stayed in Syria 'Because I Kept the Oil’US Clearing Anti-War Voices Off Social Media in Vast Censorship OperationVA Gov. Declares State of Emergency to Prevent “Armed Militias From Storming Capitol”#Israel #Iran #Syria"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”