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Israel Bombs Gaza And Syria Killing 3 & Iran Says US Sabotage/Cyberattack Likely Behind 737 Downing
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9 views • January 17, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Israeli warplanes hit Gaza
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20200115-israeli-warplanes-hit-gaza/
https://twitter.com/Timesofgaza/status/1217814328172216320
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/elections/.premium-netanyahu-s-trumpian-election-strategy-division-diversion-derision-and-defamation-1.8407699
https://twitter.com/Satiresocialist/status/1217187521781817344
https://twitter.com/falasteen47/status/1217567730666233857
Three Said Killed in Israeli Strike on Iranian Base in Syria
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/syria/.premium-israel-strike-iran-base-syria-t4-three-dead-1.8402100
Airstrikes kill at least 15 during ceasefire in northwestern Syria
https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/15/middleeast/syria-airstrikes-ceasefire-intl
https://media.discordapp.net/attachments/466130476650725377/667117008948822035/EOWfmaXX0AA4jrK.png
UN says around 350,000 people have fled Syria's Idlib since 1 December
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/un-says-around-350000-people-have-fled-syrias-idlib-1-december
Iran Investigating Possible Sabotage of Its Radar System That Led to Downing of Ukrainian Boeing: Report
https://southfront.org/iran-investigating-possible-sabotage-of-its-radar-system-that-led-to-downing-of-ukrainian-boeing-report/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2019/06/23/u-s-attacks-iran-with-cyber-not-missiles-a-game-changer-not-a-backtrack/#25a51756753f
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190902-irans-air-force-chief-fired-for-israeli-jets-undetected-violation-of-airspace/
https://www.itv.com/news/2020-01-16/iran-must-take-full-responsibility-for-downed-ukraine-airlines-flight-ps752-amid-calls-for-compensation/
https://twitter.com/AresRosenberg/status/1217191861405782016
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1217228990387294209
State Department cancels two classified congressional briefings on Iran, embassy security
https://thehill.com/policy/international/478447-state-department-cancels-two-classified-congressional-briefings-on-iran
Iran has a 'shockingly strong' war-crimes case against Trump over Soleimani's killing — and it could win
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-iran-qassem-soleimani-war-crimes-lawsuit-could-win-2020-1?r=US&IR=T
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9onw1Pllrzc
https://twitter.com/calebmhampton/status/1217493184621662208
Zarif: Europeans sold out remnants of Iran deal to appease Trump
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/16/616315/Iran-Javad-Zarif-JCPOA-sold-out
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EOYTkcPXsAcnVkG.jpg:large
https://www.tasnimnews.com/en/news/2020/01/16/2183436/german-defense-minister-confirms-trump-s-tariff-threat-over-iran
Rouhani Opens Diplomatic Door For U.S, EU To Return To JCPOA
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/01/rouhani-opens-diplomatic-door-for-u-s-eu-to-return-to-jcpoa/
US Prepares To Cut All Military Aid If Iraq Asks Troops To Leave
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-prepares-cut-all-military-aid-if-iraq-asks-troops-leave
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/13/iraq-warns-of-economic-collapse-over-trumps-threatened-sanctions/
Iraq PM Backs Off Expelling US Troops
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/15/iraq-pm-backs-off-expelling-us-troops/
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/15/world/middleeast/us-military-iraq.html?smid=tw-nytimes&smtyp=cur
Trump Says U.S. Troops Stayed in Syria 'Because I Kept the Oil’
https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-us-troops-syria-oil-bashar-al-assad-kurds-wisconsin-rally-1482250
US Clearing Anti-War Voices Off Social Media in Vast Censorship Operation
https://themindunleashed.com/2020/01/us-clearing-anti-war-voices-off-social-media-censorship-operation.html
https://twitter.com/falasteen47/status/1217785927126462464
VA Gov. Declares State of Emergency to Prevent “Armed Militias From Storming Capitol”
https://themindunleashed.com/2020/01/va-gov-declares-state-of-emergency-to-prevent-armed-militias-from-storming-capitol.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9VnJczoGDAc
#Israel #Iran #Syria
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:
https://bitbacker.io/user/tlavagabond/
* * *
Israeli warplanes hit Gaza
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20200115-israeli-warplanes-hit-gaza/
https://twitter.com/Timesofgaza/status/1217814328172216320
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/elections/.premium-netanyahu-s-trumpian-election-strategy-division-diversion-derision-and-defamation-1.8407699
https://twitter.com/Satiresocialist/status/1217187521781817344
https://twitter.com/falasteen47/status/1217567730666233857
Three Said Killed in Israeli Strike on Iranian Base in Syria
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/syria/.premium-israel-strike-iran-base-syria-t4-three-dead-1.8402100
Airstrikes kill at least 15 during ceasefire in northwestern Syria
https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/15/middleeast/syria-airstrikes-ceasefire-intl
https://media.discordapp.net/attachments/466130476650725377/667117008948822035/EOWfmaXX0AA4jrK.png
UN says around 350,000 people have fled Syria's Idlib since 1 December
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/un-says-around-350000-people-have-fled-syrias-idlib-1-december
Iran Investigating Possible Sabotage of Its Radar System That Led to Downing of Ukrainian Boeing: Report
https://southfront.org/iran-investigating-possible-sabotage-of-its-radar-system-that-led-to-downing-of-ukrainian-boeing-report/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2019/06/23/u-s-attacks-iran-with-cyber-not-missiles-a-game-changer-not-a-backtrack/#25a51756753f
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190902-irans-air-force-chief-fired-for-israeli-jets-undetected-violation-of-airspace/
https://www.itv.com/news/2020-01-16/iran-must-take-full-responsibility-for-downed-ukraine-airlines-flight-ps752-amid-calls-for-compensation/
https://twitter.com/AresRosenberg/status/1217191861405782016
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1217228990387294209
State Department cancels two classified congressional briefings on Iran, embassy security
https://thehill.com/policy/international/478447-state-department-cancels-two-classified-congressional-briefings-on-iran
Iran has a 'shockingly strong' war-crimes case against Trump over Soleimani's killing — and it could win
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-iran-qassem-soleimani-war-crimes-lawsuit-could-win-2020-1?r=US&IR=T
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9onw1Pllrzc
https://twitter.com/calebmhampton/status/1217493184621662208
Zarif: Europeans sold out remnants of Iran deal to appease Trump
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/16/616315/Iran-Javad-Zarif-JCPOA-sold-out
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EOYTkcPXsAcnVkG.jpg:large
https://www.tasnimnews.com/en/news/2020/01/16/2183436/german-defense-minister-confirms-trump-s-tariff-threat-over-iran
Rouhani Opens Diplomatic Door For U.S, EU To Return To JCPOA
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/01/rouhani-opens-diplomatic-door-for-u-s-eu-to-return-to-jcpoa/
US Prepares To Cut All Military Aid If Iraq Asks Troops To Leave
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-prepares-cut-all-military-aid-if-iraq-asks-troops-leave
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/13/iraq-warns-of-economic-collapse-over-trumps-threatened-sanctions/
Iraq PM Backs Off Expelling US Troops
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/15/iraq-pm-backs-off-expelling-us-troops/
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/15/world/middleeast/us-military-iraq.html?smid=tw-nytimes&smtyp=cur
Trump Says U.S. Troops Stayed in Syria 'Because I Kept the Oil’
https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-us-troops-syria-oil-bashar-al-assad-kurds-wisconsin-rally-1482250
US Clearing Anti-War Voices Off Social Media in Vast Censorship Operation
https://themindunleashed.com/2020/01/us-clearing-anti-war-voices-off-social-media-censorship-operation.html
https://twitter.com/falasteen47/status/1217785927126462464
VA Gov. Declares State of Emergency to Prevent “Armed Militias From Storming Capitol”
https://themindunleashed.com/2020/01/va-gov-declares-state-of-emergency-to-prevent-armed-militias-from-storming-capitol.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9VnJczoGDAc
#Israel #Iran #Syria
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
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