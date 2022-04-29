AGE RESTRICTED: WARNING: BODIES/INJURIES FROM WAR: Eva Bartlett: Ukraine Bombed a Busy Donetsk Market Yesterday, Killing 5 Civilians...Where is the Media Outrage? (MIRRORED)Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-Yesterday afternoon, I went to the Sokol markets in the Kirovsky district west of Donestk where, just before noon, they were shelled repeatedly by Ukrainian forces.With journalist Fergie Chambers, I went in a taxi to the heavily-populated residential district where the busy markets are.A household chemicals and building materials market sustained significant damage but no one was killed, according to Gennady Andreevichk, a local employee of the district's safety commission, who said the first shelling was a Grad missile, hitting at 11:40 am.He said that while there was only significant material damage in this market, the large vegetable and clothing market across the street had been likewise been shelled at that time, twice simultaneously.According to the Donetsk People’s Republic Healthcare Ministry, “The strike at the Tekstilschik neighbourhood in the Kirovsky district killed four people on the spot,. One patient died in ambulance during the transportation.”The area is completely a civilian area, no military installations, no military reason for Ukraine to bomb. It was purely to terrorize the civilians.NoticeAge-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)