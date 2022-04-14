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Chechens vs Ukraine Nazis
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366 views • April 14, 2022
Mercenaries now wear GREEN arm bands. "Chechen units of Russian Army press on Ukrainian Nazis in the settlement of Popasnaya - Ramzan Kadyrov: "Chechen special units began large-scale work to eliminate mercenary groups in the Lugansk People's Republic. They now predominantly include the so-called Ichkerian, Georgian and other criminal battalions". Popasnaya is one of the key strategic settlements of the last piece of Lugansk land that is yet in hands of Kiev regime.
- Essence of Time International
- Essence of Time International
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