So, You Want To Talk Bible Prophecy? Just Look At The Illegal Alien Invasion

Many people randomly pull verses from the context of the Bible and proclaim the end is near and that Bible prophecy is being fulfilled, not taking into account that all the Scriptures were fulfilled in Christ, and how do I know that? Because He said so Himself (Luke 24:44). However, if you really want to see the application of Bible prophecy, come along in this episode as we'll look at just how God says He will work against a disobedient nation from Deuteronomy 28. We'll line it up with exactly what is taking place in the US with the judgment of foreigners coming in and becoming the head as the natives become the tail.

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1