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Police Arrest Protestors Singing "Oh Canada" While Media Pile On -- Stand Up to the Fascists
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81 views • March 01, 2022
Supporters of the freedom convoy 2022 were arrested while singing "oh Canada," as Justin Trudeau's authoritarian government extends its reach, with the support of the media, quite the contrast to how they acted during the BLM antifa riots.
#freedomConvoy2022 #Canada #fascism
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#freedomConvoy2022 #Canada #fascism
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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