"Sang Me Kay Kay Karu" – A Soul-Stirring Melody from Prarabdha

🎶 Listen to the full song here: https://youtu.be/DK416ktpsNU?si=1QU4XRFNl0awLVqV







"Sang Me Kay Kay Karu" is a deeply moving Marathi song that resonates with listeners, capturing the essence of heartfelt emotions through its poignant lyrics and soul-stirring composition.





This enchanting melody explores themes of spiritual yearning and the quest for guidance, making it a cherished gem among devotees and lovers of Marathi devotional music. With its timeless appeal, the song continues to inspire and comfort listeners, solidifying its place as a classic in the genre.





🎬 Watch the full Prarabdha movie here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mi7VxkgIzGE&pp=0gcJCR0AztywvtLA





Let’s Connect:

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/addfactoryfilms/

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/addfactoryfilms

📺 Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCls7a080WUvCtkx1JV96rFw





✨ #AnandDeoDeshmukh #MarathiSongs #SangMeKayKayKaru #Prarabdha