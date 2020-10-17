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LINDSEY GRAHAM TELLS CNN HE HATES DONALD TRUMP
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920 views • October 17, 2020
Lindsey Graham tells CNN he Hates Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham quoted verbatim “Do you know how to Make America Great Again, tell Donald Trump to go to Hell”
Lindsey Graham hates President Trump. Graham set up our President in an ambush interview with Bob Woodward.
Lindsey Graham, along with Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer, sells American Citizenship Visas to Chinese Nationals with EB - 5 Visas
Graham is a lying, backstabbing snake
Lindsey Graham quoted verbatim “Do you know how to Make America Great Again, tell Donald Trump to go to Hell”
Lindsey Graham hates President Trump. Graham set up our President in an ambush interview with Bob Woodward.
Lindsey Graham, along with Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer, sells American Citizenship Visas to Chinese Nationals with EB - 5 Visas
Graham is a lying, backstabbing snake
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