The Little Things - MATTER when the truth is sought

In detective stories, we're always told by the detectives to follow the money. The money trail leads to the perpetrators. When the guilty aren't motivated by greed but instead by lust, envy, revenge or a desire to gain more power and influence, the detective has to discover the motivation and follow that trail wherever it leads. You've read the novels and seen the TV shows and movies, right? The investigators are always very thorough as they search for clues, seeing what's in plain sight but yet not being distracted by it. This is not just make-believe but rather how things work in reality.If you want to discover the truth you have to seek after it with passion and give the details their due.Proverbs 2:1 My son, if you will receive my words And treasure my commandments within you, 2 Make your ear attentive to wisdom, Incline your heart to understanding; 3 For if you cry for discernment, Lift your voice for understanding; 4 If you seek her as silver And search for her as for hidden treasures; 5 Then you will discern the fear of the Lord And discover the knowledge of God.The Little Things - trailerCurious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:Subscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel:The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:The Open Scroll on BitChute:The Open Scroll on Brighteon: