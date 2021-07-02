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Proof Positive That Caucasian White Minds Have Been Poisoned By The Left
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361 views • July 02, 2021
This is so unbelievable to even think a person would be so willing to humiliate and degrade himself by doing this. This is crazy, and I would say the same if it was the opposite way round!!
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