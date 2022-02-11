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WARNING to Truckers Convoy Supporters
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270 views • February 11, 2022
🇨🇦 All credit to “Amazing Polly” - Original video: http://bitly.ws/osyF
Bitchute-Channel: https://bit.ly/2sCufFE YT-Channel: https://bit.ly/2QB7eL5
✅ It's FAST, FREE AND PRIVATE! Use the BRAVE browser for 30 days, and they will support my channel with a bonus. https://brave.com/fre088
PLEASE ALWAYS SUPPORT THE CREATOR ( ) OF THIS VIDEO FIRST.
Should you have left a small amount of change afterwards, I would also be happy about a small donation.
If you want to donate something to me, you can do it via Paypal ( https://www.paypal.me/FreeYourMind001 ) or you can donate via cryptos.
LTC: LcEuHjaULVjsi3TuxbMkxDRfPYDopxFR8b
BAT: 0xC48448163E3cf4d01a0CfE1a83cb3Cc977725461
Sorry for the bad news about 4 “organizers” of the convoy. If you would like to send me a gift of support, please do so here: https://amazingpolly.net/ Thank you! References below:
Raging Dissident rant “Movement Subverted”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3pBm33exHA
Hillier, Bernier press conference: https://rumble.com/vuiuaf-february-9th-press-conference-with-maxime-bernier-and-randy-hillier.html
BJ, Tamara, Nick, Lawyer press conference (you have to scroll to about 30 minutes before it starts): https://rumble.com/vuibog-live-update-from-ottawa.html
Bitchute-Channel: https://bit.ly/2sCufFE YT-Channel: https://bit.ly/2QB7eL5
✅ It's FAST, FREE AND PRIVATE! Use the BRAVE browser for 30 days, and they will support my channel with a bonus. https://brave.com/fre088
PLEASE ALWAYS SUPPORT THE CREATOR ( ) OF THIS VIDEO FIRST.
Should you have left a small amount of change afterwards, I would also be happy about a small donation.
If you want to donate something to me, you can do it via Paypal ( https://www.paypal.me/FreeYourMind001 ) or you can donate via cryptos.
LTC: LcEuHjaULVjsi3TuxbMkxDRfPYDopxFR8b
BAT: 0xC48448163E3cf4d01a0CfE1a83cb3Cc977725461
Sorry for the bad news about 4 “organizers” of the convoy. If you would like to send me a gift of support, please do so here: https://amazingpolly.net/ Thank you! References below:
Raging Dissident rant “Movement Subverted”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3pBm33exHA
Hillier, Bernier press conference: https://rumble.com/vuiuaf-february-9th-press-conference-with-maxime-bernier-and-randy-hillier.html
BJ, Tamara, Nick, Lawyer press conference (you have to scroll to about 30 minutes before it starts): https://rumble.com/vuibog-live-update-from-ottawa.html
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