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Angels Rescue Drunk Car Crash Victim Corky Hawthorne From Wreck
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73 views • March 03, 2022
On April 11, 1991, Raymond “Corky” Hawthorne was heading back home to Montgomery, Alabama, along 1-65 in his Volvo, drunk. His car immediately burst into flames after slamming into the back of an 18-wheeler pulling out of a rest stop. He blacked out upon impact and was in a coma for over a month. It wasn’t until he received a letter from a stranger, Eddie Walker, who stopped at the scene of the accident, that Corky realized he had been miraculously saved! Three angels had approached the burning car one after another, bringing exactly what Eddie needed to rescue Corky from the wreck. Corky was not only physically saved, but a year later he was spiritually saved when he placed his faith in Jesus.


TAKEAWAYS

People can find healing and hope in Jesus through alcoholics anonymous

You must undergo a spiritual awakening to experience change in your life

God can use an accident to draw you close to Him and come to the aid of others

We need to invest in real estate or precious metals to thwart inflation


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Alcoholics Anonymous: https://www.aa.org/
Celebrate Recovery: https://www.celebraterecovery.com/
Sound Money Legacy Website: https://corky.soundmoneylegacy.com/

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Keywords
accidentchristjesuschristianfaithdrunkreal estatewreckangelsinflationcomacar accidentcorky hawthornealcoholics anonymoustina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom show
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