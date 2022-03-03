Angels Rescue Drunk Car Crash Victim Corky Hawthorne From Wreck

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TAKEAWAYS
People can find healing and hope in Jesus through alcoholics anonymous
You must undergo a spiritual awakening to experience change in your life
God can use an accident to draw you close to Him and come to the aid of others
We need to invest in real estate or precious metals to thwart inflation
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Alcoholics Anonymous: https://www.aa.org/
Celebrate Recovery: https://www.celebraterecovery.com/
Sound Money Legacy Website: https://corky.soundmoneylegacy.com/
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