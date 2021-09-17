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SSP-12 // Reptilian Mars Bases and Human Slaves used for Food, // SECRET SPACE
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573 views • September 17, 2021
Reptilian Mars Bases and Human Slaves used for Food, // SECRET SPACE. In this episode Professor Truth provides commentary in reading a Facebook post from Corey Goode, a Secret Space Program Time Traveler. This is an intense show - so pray before watching and SHARE! TIME is SHORT...
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