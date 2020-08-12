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12/08/20 #SCOTUS : TX Elec Case, Pfizer/Gottli_b, Gasp_rd/Soros #WeDoNotConsent
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116 views • December 09, 2020
You Are Free TV
12/8/2020: TX Election case will hit SCOTUS this week, Pf_izer sh ots connected to gain of f_nction research, Open Soc_eties G_spard wants USA to emulate S. Afrika Land Redistribution...

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election results, predictions or outcomes.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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