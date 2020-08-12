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12/08/20 #SCOTUS : TX Elec Case, Pfizer/Gottli_b, Gasp_rd/Soros #WeDoNotConsent
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116 views • December 09, 2020
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12/8/2020: TX Election case will hit SCOTUS this week, Pf_izer sh ots connected to gain of f_nction research, Open Soc_eties G_spard wants USA to emulate S. Afrika Land Redistribution...
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12/8/2020: TX Election case will hit SCOTUS this week, Pf_izer sh ots connected to gain of f_nction research, Open Soc_eties G_spard wants USA to emulate S. Afrika Land Redistribution...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election results, predictions or outcomes.
This video is having mighty trouble loading links, they will be added as possible in the next few hours
To take advantage of the YAFTV 72 hour Christmas 40% off sale:
https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
Code: free40%off
To support YAFTV
Pay Pal: [email protected]
You can also watch this video on Rumble.com https://rumble.com/vbp3in-120820-scotus-tx-elec-case-pfizergottli-b-gasp-rdsoros-wedonotconsent.html
Thank you for supporting YAFTV! WE, the People, of USA and the World are fighting back against Tyranny to usher in a healthy, peaceful future for ALL!
WE ARE FREE!
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