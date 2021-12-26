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Alex Jones have a strong message to Trump. Svenska efter 2.25
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361 views • December 26, 2021
1. Alex Jones has a message for former President Trump: the COVID injections are not safe or effective, and tripling down on them isn’t going to help your 2024 prospects.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/can-trump-stop-pushing-covid-lethal-injections/
2. Decorative beads’ discovered at airport were actually Ivermectin from China, feds say
https://www.kansascity.com/news/coronavirus/article254801547.html
3. Doctors in Canada are Calling for an Immediate Stop to 5G.
https://www.brighteon.com/7e54af61-ac11-4d55-b64b-11db38c8243d
4. WION NEWS FROM INDIA: EVERY WAVE OF THE PANDEMIC IS OBSCENE PROFIT FOR BIG PHARMA
https://www.brighteon.com/de67cbd1-7d5c-4367-b5d8-40db602adb1b
5. Covidtards Compilation - Im Lost For Words They Cant Be Serious ! How fear can make people insane.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covidtards-compilation-im-lost-for-words-they-cant-be-serious_Q4m34rNNazybMEt.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/can-trump-stop-pushing-covid-lethal-injections/
2. Decorative beads’ discovered at airport were actually Ivermectin from China, feds say
https://www.kansascity.com/news/coronavirus/article254801547.html
3. Doctors in Canada are Calling for an Immediate Stop to 5G.
https://www.brighteon.com/7e54af61-ac11-4d55-b64b-11db38c8243d
4. WION NEWS FROM INDIA: EVERY WAVE OF THE PANDEMIC IS OBSCENE PROFIT FOR BIG PHARMA
https://www.brighteon.com/de67cbd1-7d5c-4367-b5d8-40db602adb1b
5. Covidtards Compilation - Im Lost For Words They Cant Be Serious ! How fear can make people insane.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covidtards-compilation-im-lost-for-words-they-cant-be-serious_Q4m34rNNazybMEt.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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