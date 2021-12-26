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Alex Jones have a strong message to Trump. Svenska efter 2.25
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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361 views • December 26, 2021
1. Alex Jones has a message for former President Trump: the COVID injections are not safe or effective, and tripling down on them isn’t going to help your 2024 prospects.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/can-trump-stop-pushing-covid-lethal-injections/
2. Decorative beads’ discovered at airport were actually Ivermectin from China, feds say
https://www.kansascity.com/news/coronavirus/article254801547.html
3. Doctors in Canada are Calling for an Immediate Stop to 5G.
https://www.brighteon.com/7e54af61-ac11-4d55-b64b-11db38c8243d
4. WION NEWS FROM INDIA: EVERY WAVE OF THE PANDEMIC IS OBSCENE PROFIT FOR BIG PHARMA
https://www.brighteon.com/de67cbd1-7d5c-4367-b5d8-40db602adb1b
5. Covidtards Compilation - Im Lost For Words They Cant Be Serious ! How fear can make people insane.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covidtards-compilation-im-lost-for-words-they-cant-be-serious_Q4m34rNNazybMEt.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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