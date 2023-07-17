Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Moon-day with useful scientific lunatic ideas. AI overlords better? Rotten fish against eco-terror
channel image
Henrik Wallin - All knowledge
95 Subscribers
19 views
Published Yesterday

#Moon #Ukraine #science #Birkeland #politics


Clearing video, clever texts, classy images and clonky links:

https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/moon-hot-spot


Ending Monday thought:

If you have a thought: Put it into writing. Then into an image. Then into an equation. Then into a discussion. Then into music, food, feelings... Then you start over, even wiser!


Keywords
politicsscienceaimoonukrainegreedthe moonbirkeland

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket