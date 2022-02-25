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BREAKING - Russia Invades Ukraine with Jets, Missiles. Planet-X Wormwood System is HERE. End Times.
High Hopes
High Hopes
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1003 views • February 25, 2022
Creatrix13.
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ | BREAKING-RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE WITH JETS+MISSILES/PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM IS HERE/ENDTIMES/READ👇
Today is now 2/24/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: Breaking news, very serious news out of Ukraine that Putin of russia is now attacking Ukraine hitting multiple cities with ballistic missiles and with fighter jets and heavy shelling... As Russia is also striking Ukraine's military depot and soldiers outposts .. As Putin I felt the the whole time was playing NATO and Ukraine and the USA for fools as he had this planned long ago... Vladimir Putin came on tv yesterday morning declaring he was going to war with Ukraine... In reality he already started to invade pro Russian regions of Ukraine on the 22nd though fully declared war the (23rd) and is now attacking Ukraine as you'll see in my video clips credited to others on twitter out of Ukraine...Putin made the announcement openly yesterday if anyone tries to intervene that whoever tries to stop Putin would be nuked... This is very biblical because we know Russia wants Ukraine so vlad Putin can later on go through and down beyond Ukraine to attack Israel...

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/3XF9b8ZYC26Z/
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current eventswormwoodrussiawarputinend timesukraineinvasionmissilesjetsplanet-x
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