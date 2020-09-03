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Avoiding Self-Knowledge Will Make You a Robot - Freedomain Radio Sunday Show, 4 November 2012
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0:00 Hurricane Sandy and Price Gouging
3:40 The Moral Hazard in Society
14:50 Philosophical Grandparents and Parenting Toddlers
39:00 Self-Knowledge and Free Will
1:15:00 Arguing for Objective Truth
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
0:00 Hurricane Sandy and Price Gouging
3:40 The Moral Hazard in Society
14:50 Philosophical Grandparents and Parenting Toddlers
39:00 Self-Knowledge and Free Will
1:15:00 Arguing for Objective Truth
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
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