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BET founder says 2020 Dems aren't 'capable of beating Donald Trump'
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17 views • November 30, 2019
BET founder Robert Johnson says no one in 2020 Democratic presidential field can prevent Trump winning re-election; reaction from former Ted Cruz campaign and GOP pollster Chris Wilson and Joel Rubin, former deputy assistant secretary of state under President Obama.
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