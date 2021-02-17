Destiny2 Whisper Quest Jump Puzzle 2020 - MYSTORY Nr6

Destiny2 Whisper Quest Jump Puzzle 2020 - MYSTORY Nr6A New Exclusive ShowcaseHello World, Hello Viewers!In this Destiny2 jump puzzle quest in 2020 I am showing you how to fail!Enjoy this nice MMOFPSRPG gameplay.#atmodepth, #destiny2, #thewhisper_______________ The Whisper Jump Puzzle _______________An Epic And Annoying Quest0:00 - DESTINY: #thewhisperHello World!Welcome you amazing potential viewers and followers, I am writing these lines if I run out of water in the next days…Wrong movie, sorry.This is a video and blog post which showcases the complete “The Whisper Quest” jump puzzle showcase while trying to make also an entertainment video that helps people getting through this intense weird parkour mission.1:00 - TUTORIAL: #jumppuzzleIn this new video you can (hopefully) enjoy my attempts of winning in this jump puzzle singleplayer gameplay. I am not supported by any squad or clan because I do not have one.5:00 - ENTERTAINMENT: #gameplayI did document the whole gameplay and removed some of the unnecessary failures that might be hard to watch.Feel free to support me by dropping likes on my YouTube video.Or do not do this if it makes you happier.10:00 - SINGLEPLAYER: #singleAs you can or will have been seeing you can play this jump and run puzzle quiz map alone without support of any other guardian, human, awoken, exo or ghost support.15:00 - WARFACE: #extrasIf you watched my videos you know that I am trying to make them as unique as possible so I decided to do something that I have not done before in my videos.I simply recorded gameplay of another nice online multiplayer fps game and added it here as some entertainment video section.So feel free to enjoy some more gameplay of Warface.20:00 - WEIRDNESS: #entertainmentAnd if you are one of the few people who actually read this I want to ask for some likes, views, watchtime, comments and all the other amazing stuff that I can get online.If you like my content I would appreciate some feedback that does not include the suggestion to delete my channel.And if you could bring one other person to follow me I would be a happy gamer.Yours Sincerely,ATMODEPTHX - About Section: My Personal AreaHere are some unified short lists with my links and tags!Keywords: This Is Self Explaining If You Are Googlevideogame, videospiel, destiny2, gameplay, thewhisper, entertainment, jumppuzzle, quest, gaming, weird, edit, mmofps, gamer, youtuber, online, strikes, twentytwenty, destiny2020, exoguardian, weapon, io, newgameplay, exclusive, fun, story, movement, keywords, bungie, seasonofthearrivalsAll My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)Signature:#youtuber, #gaming, #blogging, #fun