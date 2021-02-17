© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Destiny2 Whisper Quest Jump Puzzle 2020 - MYSTORY Nr6
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • February 17, 2021
Destiny2 Whisper Quest Jump Puzzle 2020 - MYSTORY Nr6
A New Exclusive Showcase
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
In this Destiny2 jump puzzle quest in 2020 I am showing you how to fail!
Enjoy this nice MMOFPSRPG gameplay.
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-LABEL
#atmodepth, #destiny2, #thewhisper
_______________ The Whisper Jump Puzzle _______________
An Epic And Annoying Quest
0:00 - DESTINY: #thewhisper
Hello World!
Welcome you amazing potential viewers and followers, I am writing these lines if I run out of water in the next days…
Wrong movie, sorry.
This is a video and blog post which showcases the complete “The Whisper Quest” jump puzzle showcase while trying to make also an entertainment video that helps people getting through this intense weird parkour mission.
1:00 - TUTORIAL: #jumppuzzle
In this new video you can (hopefully) enjoy my attempts of winning in this jump puzzle singleplayer gameplay. I am not supported by any squad or clan because I do not have one.
5:00 - ENTERTAINMENT: #gameplay
I did document the whole gameplay and removed some of the unnecessary failures that might be hard to watch.
Feel free to support me by dropping likes on my YouTube video.
Or do not do this if it makes you happier.
10:00 - SINGLEPLAYER: #single
As you can or will have been seeing you can play this jump and run puzzle quiz map alone without support of any other guardian, human, awoken, exo or ghost support.
15:00 - WARFACE: #extras
If you watched my videos you know that I am trying to make them as unique as possible so I decided to do something that I have not done before in my videos.
I simply recorded gameplay of another nice online multiplayer fps game and added it here as some entertainment video section.
So feel free to enjoy some more gameplay of Warface.
20:00 - WEIRDNESS: #entertainment
And if you are one of the few people who actually read this I want to ask for some likes, views, watchtime, comments and all the other amazing stuff that I can get online.
If you like my content I would appreciate some feedback that does not include the suggestion to delete my channel.
And if you could bring one other person to follow me I would be a happy gamer.
Yours Sincerely,
ATMODEPTH
X - About Section: My Personal Area
Here are some unified short lists with my links and tags!
Keywords: This Is Self Explaining If You Are Google
videogame, videospiel, destiny2, gameplay, thewhisper, entertainment, jumppuzzle, quest, gaming, weird, edit, mmofps, gamer, youtuber, online, strikes, twentytwenty, destiny2020, exoguardian, weapon, io, newgameplay, exclusive, fun, story, movement, keywords, bungie, seasonofthearrivals
All My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Signature:
#youtuber, #gaming, #blogging, #fun
http://bit.ly/FOLLOW-SOCIAL
https://bit.ly/CHANNEL-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/BLOG-LABEL
A New Exclusive Showcase
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
In this Destiny2 jump puzzle quest in 2020 I am showing you how to fail!
Enjoy this nice MMOFPSRPG gameplay.
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-LABEL
#atmodepth, #destiny2, #thewhisper
_______________ The Whisper Jump Puzzle _______________
An Epic And Annoying Quest
0:00 - DESTINY: #thewhisper
Hello World!
Welcome you amazing potential viewers and followers, I am writing these lines if I run out of water in the next days…
Wrong movie, sorry.
This is a video and blog post which showcases the complete “The Whisper Quest” jump puzzle showcase while trying to make also an entertainment video that helps people getting through this intense weird parkour mission.
1:00 - TUTORIAL: #jumppuzzle
In this new video you can (hopefully) enjoy my attempts of winning in this jump puzzle singleplayer gameplay. I am not supported by any squad or clan because I do not have one.
5:00 - ENTERTAINMENT: #gameplay
I did document the whole gameplay and removed some of the unnecessary failures that might be hard to watch.
Feel free to support me by dropping likes on my YouTube video.
Or do not do this if it makes you happier.
10:00 - SINGLEPLAYER: #single
As you can or will have been seeing you can play this jump and run puzzle quiz map alone without support of any other guardian, human, awoken, exo or ghost support.
15:00 - WARFACE: #extras
If you watched my videos you know that I am trying to make them as unique as possible so I decided to do something that I have not done before in my videos.
I simply recorded gameplay of another nice online multiplayer fps game and added it here as some entertainment video section.
So feel free to enjoy some more gameplay of Warface.
20:00 - WEIRDNESS: #entertainment
And if you are one of the few people who actually read this I want to ask for some likes, views, watchtime, comments and all the other amazing stuff that I can get online.
If you like my content I would appreciate some feedback that does not include the suggestion to delete my channel.
And if you could bring one other person to follow me I would be a happy gamer.
Yours Sincerely,
ATMODEPTH
X - About Section: My Personal Area
Here are some unified short lists with my links and tags!
Keywords: This Is Self Explaining If You Are Google
videogame, videospiel, destiny2, gameplay, thewhisper, entertainment, jumppuzzle, quest, gaming, weird, edit, mmofps, gamer, youtuber, online, strikes, twentytwenty, destiny2020, exoguardian, weapon, io, newgameplay, exclusive, fun, story, movement, keywords, bungie, seasonofthearrivals
All My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Signature:
#youtuber, #gaming, #blogging, #fun
http://bit.ly/FOLLOW-SOCIAL
https://bit.ly/CHANNEL-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/BLOG-LABEL
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.